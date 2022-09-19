The NCIS Star You Likely Forgot Appeared On Dawson’s Creek

Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek) was struggling to come to terms with his father’s untimely death, so his girlfriend Jen (Michelle Williams) encouraged him to see a therapist. After Jen did some convincing, Dawson opened up to Dr. Rachel Weir (Perrette). Perrette only appeared in the Season 5 episodes of Dawson’s Creek titled Text, Lies and Videotape and Hotel New Hampshire, but her role was crucial in helping Dawson find himself again after his father had died.

And though Perrette appeared in just three scenes and the actress starred only with Van Der Beek, she dominated her character’s limited screen time. As in the case of Abby in NCIS, Dr. Weir’s intelligence and friendliness fully showcased. With Weir’s help, Dawson realized that his father’s death wasn’t the only problem: there was something else going on beneath the surface of his relationship with longtime girlfriend Jen.

With Weir’s advice, Dawson opened up romantically to Jen while they attended the film festival together the next weekend. They made love for the first time and Leery lost his virginity to one of his oldest friends. And these sweet, romantically charged scenes between Dawson and Jen in the honeymoon suite will send shivers down the spines of ASMR fans.