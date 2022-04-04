The Naruto Character Whose Chakra Is Almost As Bad As Rock Lee’s

Like Rock Lee, Kin Tsuchi made her debut during the Chunin Exams Arc. She is part of Orochimaru’s team Dosu. And while she and her teammates give Naruto and his comrades a bit of a headache during their brief interaction, she also reveals that her chakra ability isn’t that impressive. We get a better look at her fight against Shikamaru in manga chapter #74 (via Viz Media). Kin relies on throwing pins called senbons to which bells and ropes are attached. And that’s it. She does not display any special skills other than expert accuracy and tricks with her weapons. And that proves to be in vain, as it doesn’t take Shikamaru long to outwit and defeat her. She plays right down to her basic abilities as the henchman.

The anime version (via Crunchyroll) of her fight against Shikamaru adds a basic genjutsu ability that makes Shikamaru a bit more disoriented. Nonetheless, the battle still has the same outcome as its manga counterpart. It’s short and doesn’t do much to support Kin’s limited chakra abilities. So Kin shows chakra control only marginally better than Rock. Possibly she could have developed her skills further, especially her genjutsu in the anime. However, we will never know due to her sudden death on the series. During Orochimaru’s fight against the Third Hokage, he sacrifices himself to summon the First and Second Hokage.