The My Hero Academia Characters That Fans Thought Deserved Better

On the r/MyHeroAcademia subreddit, u/NoahThunderheld wondered if he was the only person who felt sorry for Toga and Twice in My Hero Academia. The thread started: “Did you feel sorry for Toga and Twice (in Season 5)? I did it because I thought they would have been great heroes if they hadn’t been misunderstood.”

This comment relates to the backstories of these characters, which will be explored in Season 5. In the villain-centric second half of the season, Twice (Daichi Endo and Newton Pittman) is revealed to be a lonely man who used his Quirk to make clones of himself so he could have friends. Unfortunately, they ended up killing each other in a conflict with his doubles, leaving Twice wondering if he really is the original version of himself. Meanwhile, Toga (Misato Fukuen and Leah Clark) was never able to adapt, which forced her to just behave the way others expected her to for much of her young life. The strain of always pretending and her own mental instability lead her to a life of crime.

The details of these backstories sparked a wave of understanding on social media. “Of course I feel sorry for Twice; he is the best character ever made. Too bad he doesn’t get enough screen time,” reads u/OneBlackFairyHunter’s top rated comment. Similarly, u/No-Communication-808 replied, “Toga could have been a hell of an underground hero.” Interestingly, however, other users were less forgiving. “No, in the end they both decided to become killers and villains,” u/_Boodstain_ said. “If your past is the reason you justify your present, you’re only trying to apologize from what you know is wrong.”

Whether or not the tragic backgrounds of these characters justify their evil deeds, the League of Villains will certainly not stop bringing down the heroes of My Hero Academia anytime soon. Keep an eye out for more of them in Season 6 of My Hero Academia.