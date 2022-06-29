The Most Powerful Scene In All Of Supernatural According To Fans

The Winchesters have often dabbled in matters of the heart. Although Dean finds the no-obligation option more attractive, the same cannot be said of Sam. Romantic by nature, Sam can’t help but empathize with the people around him. And in one particular case, it’s to his detriment. Season 2, Episode 17, “Heart,” explores Sam’s crush on Madison (Emmanuelle Vaugier), a girl who may be a werewolf’s target. But the episode takes an unexpected turn after Madison is exposed as the culprit. Madison’s animal instincts are so uncontrollable that the only way to save life is to kill her and leave Sam to do the difficult task.

“Like the way Sam is crying in the kitchen while he’s talking to Dean… it’s so real… the way he’s shaking and stuff. Very well played,” u/Raptor97 posted. “Besides, if that shot goes off… [It] makes me cringe every time.” Many fans felt the acting blew the scene out of the water, even putting it on par with season five’s heartbreaking finale.

“The acting in this scene is great,” concluded u/Mooncinder. “For me, it’s a very bare second after the end of ‘Swan Song’.” Far from the usual storylines of unrepentantly slaying monsters, this was a shocking standalone episode.