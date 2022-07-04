The Most Pause-Worthy Moments In Face/Off

Looking back, the number of practical effects in “Face/Off” is immense due to the lack of CGI. “We literally sank a boat in the very first few days,” recalled stunts coordinator Brian Smrz (via Inverse). This was part of the climax boat chase which ends with a boat crashing, being launched into the sky and exploding (all in slow motion of course).

The sequence was done with hands-on effects, and according to art director Steve Arnold, producer Barrie Osborne wanted to “try to do as much in-camera as possible” (per Inverse). The exploding boat that appears in the film is quite a feat. “We bought a cabin cruiser, we cut out the guts completely, and they built a little ramp with rails; and then the cabin was painted all balsa to look like the real thing,” Arnold said (via Inverse). “And that blind driver [a driver who is inside the boat, off camera] the boat pulls up behind this other boat and the stuntmen jump off and as it flies through the air in some slow motion you can see the propeller turning. It was all real.”

Filming for the sequence took four weeks, and Cage’s deputy Marco Kyris says it was stressful and involved “several mishaps” (via ShortList). He told ShortList that “no one lost a life, but there were some accidents.”