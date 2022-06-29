The Most Meme-Worthy Movies Of All Time

Gen Z grew up unaware of a pre-meme world and as such has often been at the forefront of creating and perpetuating them. So it stands to reason that things from their own childhoods have become a common meme inspiration and have remained popular over the years. Gen Z is defined as those born in the late ’90s, so 2001’s ‘Shrek’ and its subsequent sequels were some of the biggest movies of their childhood and, for many, their first ‘favorite’ movie. So it should come as no surprise that Shrek memes can be found absolutely everywhere.

The character of “Shrek” is a meme unto himself, with countless gifs, YouTube videos, and TikToks showing people dressed as him. manipulate images of him, doing intentionally bad computer animations of him, doing Shrek-themed ASMR, and more. Shrek often has little or nothing to do with the context of the matter, but he’s simply become the ubiquitous standard character around which a meme or joke is built. That’s not to say there aren’t many traditional memes featuring him, Donkey, Fiona, Lord Farquaad, and more – but for a whole generation of meme makers, “Shrek” is just the place to start if you have an idea for a funny internet -Matter.