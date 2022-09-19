The Most Important Dragons In Game Of Thrones And House Of The Dragon

Seasmoke makes his debut in Episode 3 of House of the Dragon, Second of His Name. He is ridden into the Battle of the Stepping Stones by Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate), son of Corlys Velaryon (Steven Toussaint) and Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best). In the books, the conspicuous gray dragon is small, agile, and bonds with Laenor shortly after hatching, around 101 AD. After Laenor dies in 120 AC, Seasmoke retreats to his lair on Dragonstone and refuses to accept another rider for nearly 10 years.

Then comes Addam of Hull – later known as Addam Velaryon – along. Addam is Corlys’ bastard son. Like Jon Snow before (or more accurately, after) him, Addam is determined to prove his worth. Addam and Seasmoke help Rhaenyra capture King’s Landing and fight for their faction – dubbed “the Blacks” – during the Targaryen Civil War. But when Rhaenyra accuses Addam of treason, the legitimate heir to House Velaryon escapes King’s Landing on Seasmoke.

Despite Rhaenyra’s betrayal, Addam remains true to her cause. He and Seasmoke ambush Rhaenyra’s enemies in Tumbleton. A riderless Tessarion, Prince Daeron’s former mount, collides with Seasmoke in mid-air. When Vermithor, King Jaehaerys’ former mount, joins the slaughter, all three dragons fight and die.