The Most Iconic Police Partners In TV History

The mid-1980s was one of glitz and glamour. Flashy, ultra-cool stars walked the screen, and even cop shows got in on the act. In “Miami Vice,” metropolitan police partners in the form of Florida detectives James “Sonny” Crockett and Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs, played by Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas, are reimagined as skilled, stylish crimefighters. The pairing brought elegance and chic to the genre as the well-dressed duo hunted down criminals between the sun and the surf.

As the hero couple of the MTV generation, Crockett and Tubbs always looked good, wore the hottest outfits and drove the most beautiful cars – and they did it with unparalleled panache. What could have easily become a cheesy affair became bubbly and modern, and it was punctuated by a dutiful fight against Miami’s criminal underworld. A perfect blend of style, humor and thrilling crime stories, Miami Vice put the heroes through their paces, transforming both actors into bona fide sex symbols and unforgettable legends of the 1980s.

A film adaptation that was revered in the annals of television history finally made it to the big screen in 2006, starring Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx as Crockett and Tubbs. The two A-listers gave it their all, but no matter how charming and sophisticated they were, Farrell and Foxx would always struggle to match Johnson and Thomas’ iconic performances. The big screen reboot did not live up to expectations, with critics advising viewers to go back and watch the series instead.