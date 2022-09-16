The Most Expensive Prize Ever Won On The Price Is Right Is An Eye-Popper

According to CBS, the most expensive prize ever won on The Price Is Right was an Audi R8 V8 Spyder Quattro S Tronic worth $157,300. The 430-horsepower beast of a vehicle was won by Sheree L. Heil of Tacoma, Wash. in December 2013 after winning the Gas Money Game (via Motor Trend).

“My whole family loves ‘The Price is Right,’ and it’s been a dream of mine to go to that show,” Heil told Tacoma radio station KIRO-FM after her big win. “I was just acting a little crazy and the next thing they do is call my name. I didn’t care if I win or lose. I just wanted to spin the Ferris wheel.” But the Washington state nurse did a lot more than just spin the Ferris wheel. She managed to win $10,000 in cash – after correctly guessing which prizes weren’t right for the Audi – and then in one fell swoop the R8 Spyder.

“My adrenaline level was so high,” she told KIRO-FM. “I wanted to quit after $4,000 [in prize money].” But Heil’s brother, according to the radio station, urged her to continue. What emerged was the most expensive prize won in Price Is Right history — but not the most expensive prize ever given. This title actually belongs to the legendary vehicle below.