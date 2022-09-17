The Most Disturbing Age Gaps In Movie Kiss Scenes

Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson light up the screens in Sofia Coppola’s “Lost in Translation,” a film about two unruly souls who become friends and eventually help each other during a stay in Tokyo. Brilliantly acted and wonderfully directed, the film was a hit with audiences and critics when it was released in 2003.

Well, we’re far from beating such a high-profile film, but were we the only ones who felt a little intimidated ahead of the finale, in which 52-year-old Murray plants a kiss on 17-year-old ScarJo? Especially since, according to Coppola (via an interview with The Daily Beast), the moment was actually improvised on the spot by Murray? “It was always supposed to be that tender goodbye where they both knew they had touched in some way,” Coppola said. “And I remember he used to throw things at her sometimes, and it was fun to get her reaction.”

Speaking of the age gap, the acclaimed director felt that Murray’s innocent nature kept the relationship from veering into creepy territory, noting that “there’s just something about Bill that it never came across as cool. Maybe because he’s that kind of kid.”

Fair enough, but take away the art and it’s still a much older man kissing a very young woman.