The Moon Actor Yoo Seung Ho Officially Signs With YG Entertainment

A source from YG Entertainment has affirmed that Yoo Seung Ho has authoritatively endorsed with YG Entertainment.

The fresh insight about Yoo Seung Ho could join YG Entertainment has been distributed fourteen days prior and K-show fans have been hanging tight for a report on the news.

While conversing with the media, a delegate of YG Entertainment has affirmed the news by saying, ” Actor Yoo Seung Hoo has joined YG Entertainment.

We are glad to cooperate with entertainer Yoo Seung Hoo who has kept on getting love for his strong acting abilities and earnest activities. We will offer full help with the goal that he can elevate his capacities however much he might want in different fields”.

Yoo Seung Ho has become one of the most popular Korean entertainers after his appearance in the film ‘The Way Home’ in 2002.

Yoo Seung Ho made his introduction in the South Korean acting industry as a kid craftsman in the dramatization Daddy Fish.

Yoo Seung Ho has showed up in numerous films and dramatizations including Beating Again, Queen Seondeok, God of Study, Missing You, Remember, I’m Not A Robot, Memorist, Seondal: The Man Who Sells The River, and Joseon Magician And Special Cargo.

By and by, he is working in the dramatization series, ‘When Flowers Bloom, I Think Of The Moon’ in a significant job.

YG Entertainment is a top amusement organization in South Korea that has numerous K-pop symbols and entertainers, for example, Kim Hee-ae, Cha Seung-won, Yoo In-na, Kyung Su-jin as its individuals.

Marking with YG Entertainment can be a venturing stone to a more fruitful vocation for Yoo Seung Ho and fans are trusting that they will actually want to see Yoo Seung Hoo in more dramatizations and films.