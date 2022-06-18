The Moment Patrick Fabian Knew Howard Was Going To Die On Better Call Saul

Patrick Fabian learned of Howard Hamlin’s death prior to the start of Better Call Saul season 6, according to Variety. “They called me before the start of the season and told me that I could probably make my holiday plans earlier than usual this season,” said Fabian. “They said, ‘Look, we found a hinge that will keep the rest of the season open.'”

It’s easy to see what Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould meant by that. Though Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) spend much of the season plotting against Howard and even ruining his reputation, the moment he is summarily murdered for simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time is compelling. Jimmy and Kim to face the consequences of their actions.

It’s a deeply shocking moment, and in that regard at least, Fabian was still a little surprised when he found out how his character ended. “They didn’t give me any specifics about how it would happen and I was glad of that,” he said. “I never knew what was going on in three scripts and as an actor I absolutely preferred that because you can only play what’s in front of you.”

Fabian seems to imply that his acting benefits from living in his character’s moment and largely forgetting his destiny. It’s an easy sentiment to understand, as it’s a lot easier to pretend you don’t know what’s coming when you really don’t. “Even though I was told it was coming, it’s still a surprise to read it on the site and it was just as surprising to film it,” concluded Fabian.