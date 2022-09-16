The Moment Mandy Hansen Really Started To Worry About Her Father On Deadliest Catch

In a 2014 interview with Channel Guide Magazine, Mandy and Sig Hansen talked about their time together on Deadliest Catch and how the father-daughter team felt about pursuing a profession that involves serious risks to life and limb. When asked in the interview if the concern between her and Sig goes both ways, Mandy said, “I think it does,” then added, “Looking back to before [she ever saw the show]the boys left and went out and went fishing and they came back home and you just listened to the stories.”

But during the same interview, Mandy explained that there was a very specific moment when it dawned on her that almost every time he and his crew went on an escape, Sig really was in real danger. “It wasn’t until I tuned into the TV show myself that I realized it’s crazy and dangerous out there and these guys might not even come back. I wasn’t worried at all until the TV show.” After watching Deadliest Catch episodes, in which her father was exposed to some of the most dangerous working conditions on the planet, Mandy admitted she got it. “There was always something going on,” she says. “That’s when I started to worry!”