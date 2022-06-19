The Military Detail On Chicago Med That Has Fans Rolling Their Eyes

In the penultimate episode of Chicago Med Season 7, “Lies Don’t Protect You from the Truth,” Dr. Ethan Choi the home of the man who was secretly his late father’s lover during his time in the ministry. Upon spotting a photo of himself in uniform on the mantelpiece, Choi remarks, “My first day in the Navy.” In the photo, Choi’s chest is clearly adorned with a set of service medals, which is odd since he hasn’t had a chance yet to earn them because the photo was taken on his first day.

Redditor u/KathJaneway comments on the scene in a discussion on the r/ChicagoMed subreddit, citing series producer Dick Wolf for his inattention to military specifics. They wrote, “No offense to Dick Wolf, but he NEVER got military uniforms right.” KathJaneway goes on to say that the gaffes extend beyond Wolf’s One Chicago franchise to other shows he’s produced, concluding, “I see that Hollywood can’t exactly (there are too many of us vets who notice), but come on! Don’t be so bold [sic] about that.”

The Reddit poster u/Dear-Awareness-8622 also caught the scene’s fashion faux pas, saying, “I’ve never had so many medals on my first day.” Elsewhere, u/StillNectarine7493 expressed relief that others viewers expressed the same sentiments about the moment, writing, “I came here looking for this post! I knew I wasn’t the only one thinking that. Wow, that’s terrible Photoshop. My kid can do better work.”

While “Chicago Med” generally manages to capture the real-life details of its fictional characters’ lives, this is one time it has missed the mark when it comes to basic military authenticity.