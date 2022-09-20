The Midnight Club Trailer Has Mike Flanagan Fans All Saying The Same Thing

The first trailer for Netflix’s The Midnight Club has made quite a splash on social media, with countless fans and viewers saying they’re ready to get some more sleep thanks to Mike Flanagan.

“I’m in,” the Marvel writer wrote ethan sacks on twitter. “I would follow you through the gates of hell after your previous series,” he told Flanagan. “Er, that’s not to be taken literally.” user @TisdalePerry tweeted: “Loved the last shot where the shadow broke away from the kid in the chair! Mike has consistently put out good content for horror fans, I think that will be another tally. Super Hype.” User @buiarsgf said: “I can’t wait to get scared and cry my eyes out.” @dumpsterdarling wrote: “omg looks like the perfect mix of heart and horror. I’m ready.”

Speaking to Empire, Flanagan explained that he thinks both young and old can handle the horrors offered in The Midnight Club. Just don’t expect there to be wacky acting monologues or lengthy voice acting in some of his earlier projects like Gerald’s Game.

“I wouldn’t subject a viewer of The Midnight Club to an eight-minute monologue,” Flanagan said. The ‘Doctor Sleep’ director has been very vocal about his love of acting monologues with him tweet once in October 2021: “Monologues are an art form that is becoming increasingly rare in this short attention span fast food market.”

In terms of what to expect from The Midnight Club, Netflix’s official online synopsis describes it as a story about eight young adults living in a hospice for the terminally ill who “get together every night at midnight to take care of themselves.” telling stories to each other – and making a pact that the next one of them to die will give the group a sign from the afterlife.” The 10-part series is slated for release on October 7.