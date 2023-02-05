The Messed-Up Part Of NCIS That Fans Are Happy To Ignore

Key NCIS team members always have a great affection for Agent Gibbs, despite his truly unconventional boss. He follows a weird set of conflicting rules, he wants everyone to “give it to me in English,” and the agent also likes to sneak up on people and plunge into conversations without their knowledge. A big running joke, especially in the early seasons, is that Gibbs smacks his subordinates on the back of the head when they screw up — particularly Agent Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly).

Agent Gibbs is loyal to his team, and the other agents see his hitting them as a playful or fatherly gesture. He never does that to his superiors either. However, this is obviously physically abusive behavior and in any other scenario, Gibbs would be out of a job. In real life, it’s hard to imagine that an actual employee would not find this unpredictable pattern deeply disturbing or even frightening.

“NCIS” is obviously just a TV show, but workplace attacks are in no way cutesy or fatherly.