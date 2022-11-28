The Menu’s Anya Taylor-Joy Was Afraid Ralph Fiennes Would Think She’s A Brat After An Unscripted Line

Just before Ralph Fiennes’ character from Chef Slowik walks away from Margot and Tyler’s table, she quietly tells him, “Thank you.” Although this is usually an expression of gratitude, it is expressed in a more passive-aggressive manner by Margot, making it clear to Slowik that this guest is not his biggest fan. In fact, the sentence wasn’t even part of the script.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Anya Taylor-Joy shared her apprehension about what Fiennes would think of her small but effective improvisation: “That little ‘thank you’ I gave just before he left, I remember giving it did and thought, ‘Oh god, Ralph Fiennes is going to think I’m a total brat because that wasn’t in the script.'”

Taylor-Joy needn’t have worried though — the line was a hit and made it into the final version of The Menu. It is another example that Margot is not a blind follower like the other Slowik guests. She is not intimidated by him and is suspicious of the situation she and Tyler are in.

“I love Margot very, very much because she’s the character I’ve played and she’s the most comfortable in her own skin,” she said. “I’ve never been a particularly passive-aggressive person and I really enjoyed being passive-aggressive.”

Such moments between Margot and Slowik are well received by critics. At Rotten Tomatoes, where “The Menu” scores 89% on the tomatometer, Bob Grimm of Reno News and Review said, “Fiennes and Taylor-Joy have some of the best scenes of the year together.” Paul Whitington of the Irish Independent adding, “Fiennes’ comic touch is delightful and the scenes he shares with Taylor-Joy’s tough and cunning Margot are electrifying.”