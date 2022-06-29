The Massive Hobgoblin Mistake That Sony And Marvel Studios Need To Avoid

Cookies help us in providing our services. By using our services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more.

Spider-Man has a pretty extensive roster of villains, but let’s face it, the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) did a pretty good job of exhausting the A-listers in his villain gallery. Between Vulture (Michael Keaton), Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), and all the main villains from the various Spider films before the MCU, there are few classic Spider-Man villains left to face this Spidey – especially since he now operates as a Low -Budget street level hero. A high tech rhino suit could be quite a disruptive element in this particular mix.

Sure, the inevitable next Spider-Man movie might have a kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) up its sleeve. Perhaps it will focus on the Sony side of things, pitting a version of Peter against the likes of Venom (Tom Hardy), Morbius (Jared Leto), or Kraven the Hunter (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). However, there is a previously unseen but incredibly apt candidate for the next big Spider-Man villain: the Hobgoblin.

Every self-respecting Spider-Man needs a goblin to call their own, but going down the regular Green Goblin path again would just be boring. Also, the MCU Peter has already fought the Willem Dafoe version, so things would quickly become redundant. Since the hobgoblin is a similar but distinct character, he would be a cool solution to the goblin problem. He’s also virtually guaranteed to make his live-action debut at some point, as it’s pretty clear by now that there will be new Spider-Man movies before the heat of the universe erupts.

To make the most of this awesome villain when he inevitably shows up, the MCU and Sony just need to avoid one simple but potentially catastrophic mistake. You absolutely cannot allow Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) to become the Hobgoblin.