The Mandalorian Season 3 Teaser Confirms Baby Yoda’s Story Isn’t Done

When we last saw Grogu, he and Din Djarin had officially broken up, and neither seemed to think they would be reunited anytime soon. Jedi training is serious business, after all, and Master Skywalker probably doesn’t want easygoing Mandalorians lashing out with cannons and disrupting classes. Nonetheless, thanks to The Book of Boba Fett, we got a surprising update on the status of the little green guy, who took a long time from the Fett Man’s adventures to check in with Mando and Grogu.

Fortunately, the first teaser for season 3 confirms that we will continue to follow our two protagonists and we can even see them reuniting. The teaser also confirms that some of Djarin’s old friends, like Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Bo-Katan Kryze, will also be back.

Season 3 will once again be assembling a crew of talented directors to bring the show to Disney+ — including Weathers himself. The star told Steel City Comic-Con, “I get to be back on camera and directing again” (via ComicBook.com ), which is as close to definitive confirmation as you’ll get from Life Under Disney’s Cone of Silence.

So enjoy the first look at Season 3 of The Mandalorian and have peace of mind knowing that Grogu will soon be staring at you from your living room screen.