The Mandalorian Fans Are Sure This Pattern Will Repeat In Season 3

Reddit user realEthnol posted a meme suggesting that bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) will lose Grogu again in Season 3 of The Mandalorian. They probably came up with this theory by looking back at the first two seasons and The Book of Boba Fett. At the end of Season 1, Imperial troops briefly took over Grogu just for our heroes to get him back. In Season 2, the Imperials again kidnapped Grogu, this time while he was meditating on Tython. Din and his allies would save him again before handing him over to Luke Skywalker for Jedi training. This didn’t last long as they reunited in The Book of Boba Fett.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian won’t hit Disney+ until early 2023, so for now there’s no way of knowing if the original poster, and those who agree with them, are correct with their theory. Din has lost sight of his little green friend quite a few times, so historically the odds are in his favor. Regardless of what happens to Din and Grogu, however, it sounds like fans can look forward to the next few episodes. In an interview with Neelix (via Screen Rant), Pedro Pascal teased a lot of action and a strong story as well as many new and familiar faces.

No matter how many times it happens, it’s always emotional when Din Djarin and Grogu get separated. Hopefully that doesn’t happen again in The Mandalorian Season 3.