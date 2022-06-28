The Major Walking Dead Cameo We Almost Saw In The Boys Season 3

According to Entertainment Weekly, interest in casting The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan began during a 2020 Twitter conversation between Morgan and Eric Kripke. After Morgan pledged his support for the series, Kripke tweeted, “I’ll make you a deal. Season 3. I’ll write it, and if you have time, come shoot it!” to which replied the actor“In a heartbeat!”

Unfortunately, hopes for Morgan’s possible appearance in “The Boys” seem to go that far. Morgan, who earned some superhero credibility with his role as Edward Blake slash comedian in Zack Snyder’s 2009 film Watchmen, is knee-deep in other work, Jensen Ackles told EW. However, the actor noted that Morgan was his number one Solider Boy cheerleader and would love his friend to join the series.

“I don’t know exactly what was in the works for that, but I do know that there was some preliminary talk about how and what and when and why that just didn’t work out with Jeff’s schedule,” Ackles told the publication. “He’s a busy man and everyone wants him on their show.” That schedule notably includes Morgan’s The Walking Dead spin-off series, titled Isle of the Dead, which premieres sometime in 2023 should have.

“Sad for me, lucky for him he’s currently co-starring with Lauren Cohan on ‘The Walking Dead’ spin-off,” Kripke told EW. “So, as far as the schedule goes, I don’t know. Unfortunately, we could still be crossed because I did Questions. We had a role, and my first question was, ‘Well, is Jeffrey available?'” As for a possible appearance on season 4 of The Boys, Kripke told the publication that was unlikely, although “the question was asked. “

The Boys Season 3 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.