The Main Concern NCIS Faced In Dealing With Dead Bodies On Set

In a CBS News Q&A session with the “NCIS” cast members, one of the questions related to the challenges of filming the morgue scenes. David McCallum, who for many seasons served as senior medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, who plays Donald “Ducky” Mallard, said he was concerned about these scenes, “because it’s freezing out there (…) these poor actors and actresses come along and lie on a steel table, so our main concern with the bodies is to keep them warm, make her happy and get her home safely.”

The common cold isn’t the only problem actors have to go through on “mortuary duty” on “NCIS” and similar shows. The job of playing a corpse can mean just lying still and letting the other actors perform, but it’s certainly not an easy one. In 2011, a Wall Street Journal reporter actually signed on to play a dead body on “Law and Order,” just to see what the trial was like. In her article she wrote that there is a big difference between bodies that are “dead in the morgue” and “freshly dead”. The first body type is much more difficult for the actors, as they have to lie still for hours while the makeup artists prepare them for the morgue shoot.

The WSJ article also claimed that “NCIS” often uses mannequins instead, but since these characters take weeks to complete and cost nearly $8,000 each (in 2011) the use of real-life actors weighs heavily Definitely living the show’s budget less. According to NCIS executive producer Mark Horowitz, not only is it cheaper to play cadavers with actors instead of mannequins, it also makes the morgue scenes more believable. In his words, “The truth is, nothing looks more realistic than an actor playing dead.”