The Magical Plants In Harry Potter Are Way More Real Than You Thought

In 2003, JK Rowling explained in CBS News’ 60 Minutes where she got her inspiration for most things related to herbalism: “I used to collect names of plants that sounded witchy and then I found ‘Culpeper’s Complete Herbal ‘. ‘ Rowling explained. “And it was the answer to every one of my prayers: toadflax, toadflax, fleabane, goutweed, grommel, knotweed, mugwort.”

The book in question is a 17thth-Century by the botanist and physician Nicholas Culpeper. “Culpeper’s Complete Herbal” described over 400 different herbs and provided their Latin names as well as their common ones.

In the case of Mandrakes, whom we first encounter as book readers and viewers in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Rowling did not invent the idea of ​​the root appearing in humanoid form. In a lecture on herbalism and plants in Harry Potter, Ed Valauskas explained the concept of “zoophytes,” plants that are also animals. Valauskas describes how mandrakes were thought to possess a human-shaped root, both male and female.

Most elements of modern fantasy are not 100% original. Does that make her less remarkable? Not at all. The best novels use their sources of inspiration as the colors with which the author creates his unique painting. And the millions of Harry Potter fans everywhere would surely agree that the series isn’t any less magical for being a little factual.