The Love Mess Deepens! Release Date & Plot

Love triangles and true emotions collide when Saki uncovers Naoya’s two-dating escapades. In a surprising twist, Naoya proposes the idea of ​​polyamory. But Saki is not happy with that. The four continue their heated discussion in the apartment. Will they find a solution to this love chaos? Here’s everything you need to know about Girlfriend Girlfriend Chapter 132 release date and storyline!

Next time in Kanojo mo Kanojo manga things will start to fall apart. But if the girls want, they can make it work with Naoya. However, things are not as simple as they seem on the surface. So read on to find out all the details!

Girlfriend Girlfriend Chapter 132: What will happen next?

The title of Girlfriend Girlfriend Chapter 132 is not known yet. The next chapter begins with Saki, Naoya, Nagisa and Shino living as a happy quartet but with new challenges and struggles. But just when they thought they had it all figured out, a new problem arises. Naoya gets a call from his ex-girlfriend whom he thought he left behind. She threatens to reveal the truth about their relationship and ruin Naoya’s reputation if he doesn’t get back to her.

The four must work together to figure out how to handle the situation and protect their relationship. Naoya is torn between his love for the three women and his fear of losing everything he has built. Tensions mount as they try to figure out a solution, and just when they think they’ve got it all figured out, another problem arises. Saki discovers a dark secret about Naoya’s past, one he has been keeping from all of them. The chapter ends with the four standing at a crossroads, unsure of what to do next.

A short summary!

Girlfriend Girlfriend Chapter 131 began with Saki expressing her embarrassment. Naoya was two-beat with both her and Nagisa. The four returned to their apartment to discuss the situation. Naoya suggested that if Saki falls in love with someone else in the future, she should date both people. This led to the question of what would happen to Shino. But she said not to worry about them.

Saki then explained that there was no difference between two and three timings. This prompted Naoya to confess his feelings to Shino and ask her to be his girlfriend. Shino accepted and kissed Naoya. This is how she became the newest member of her love triangle. The chapter ended happily and excitingly. However, things are not as good as they seem. With a new partner comes new responsibilities and commitment.

Also read: Girlfriend Girlfriend Season 2: Confirmed for 2023! Final release date and more to know

Naoya must solve the new problem that has arisen with Saki. However, only time will tell if he can get his harem working. In any case, the fans will support the collaboration of the four. Meanwhile, they will be able to catch the new chapter soon. Girlfriend Girlfriend Chapter 132 will be released on February 7th, 2023. Stay tuned to The Anime Daily for more updates!