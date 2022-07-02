The Look Of Russian Doll Season 2 Had A Surprising Influence

Season 2’s premise is enough to turn anyone’s head, so Diane Lederman carefully explained how she and the rest of the crew put together Netflix season’s lavish and highly detailed sets, and which famous directors influenced them.

Lederman told Variety that she was inspired by David Lynch’s 1986 film Blue Velvet, which highlighted an iconic 1980s apartment. Similar to both seasons of Russian Doll, Blue Velvet features eye-catching imagery that is not afraid to portray strong sexual and violent content. Part of what made Blue Velvet stand out then, as now, is the vibrant set design of Dorothy’s (Isabella Rossellini) apartment, so Lederman found deep green hues to resemble the look of Lynch’s film for many of the 1980s scenes.

“While looking for a hook for this set, I happened to look at ‘Blue Velvet,'” Lederman told Variety. “This apartment in this film is iconic of the 1980s without being overly tacky, a perfect reference for our style design.”

“We added some over-the-top ’80s decor, like the white dolphin figurine, the black lacquered glass-topped coffee table, and the brass fan above the bed, to support the idea of ​​Nora spending recklessly,” Lederman added. It all adds up to a luxurious, yet deeply disturbing and bewildering portrait of many times and places, all coming together in an explosive second season.

