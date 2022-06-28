The Lollipop Chainsaw Reference You Missed In The Suicide Squad

While most of us know Gunn as the writer and director of some of our favorite superhero movies, he was also a writer on Lollipop Massacre and loved the graphic designer Suda51 who came up with the game. Gunn told Collider that when he was directing Suicide Squad, he decided to borrow that design to create what he calls “Harley-Vision.” This “aesthetic of mixing that horrible blood with Harley’s star-eyed view of life” was featured in the hallway fight scene and should be familiar to Lollipop Chainsaw fans.

It makes sense that Gunn would take inspiration from Lollipop Chainsaw for Suicide Squad. Aside from writing for the game, the protagonist’s style and aesthetic are a perfect match for Harley Quinn. Both have a style that could be described as cheerleading punk, and both have a light-hearted and carefree approach to violence and destruction. It’s safe to assume they see the world in a similar light and would probably get along just fine if we ever got a crossover.

While we never got a sequel to this zombie-slaying game, Gunn’s comments might give fans hope for the future. He clearly still likes it and Suda51 has said he would love to return to the franchise. He’s even said he’d love to work with Gunn again. Perhaps now that he’s a huge star, Gunn can throw his weight behind the project and get a sequel into development. We have to wait.