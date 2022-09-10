The Location That Proved To Be A Big Challenge For Jurassic World Dominion

In an interview with Screen Rant promoting the home media release of Jurassic World Dominion, Visual Effects Supervisor David Vickery cited Biosyn Valley as the biggest challenge in creating the film’s locations. Also known as the Biosyn Sanctuary, the valley was used by the Company as a research facility for Isla Nublar’s escaped dinosaurs.

“This was a giant puzzle that we put together in different locations around the world. We were near Vancouver Island and in parts of Squamish we referenced much of the tree line from that area for the basin and bowl of Biosyn Valley itself,” said the Oscar nominee, describing how the team explored the Swiss Alps, scanned the Grande Dixence dam and the Dolomites as a reference.”In the end, Biosyn was a fully digital creation that we could take to any location, be it the ice lake or the actual valley itself, where some of the scenes take place.”

Since Dominion was intended to be the final installment in the Jurassic saga, the location issues the team encountered felt cyclical. On the final day of filming of the original “Jurassic Park” on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, Hurricane Iniki hit, leaving the cast and crew confined to their hotel rooms instead (via The Washington Post).