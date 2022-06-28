The Lilo & Stitch Scene We Never Got To See

First, in the final chase scene in “Lilo and Stitch,” Stitch, Nani, Jumba, and Pleakley hijacked a plane, specifically a 747 airliner, from an airport to rescue Lilo from Captain Gantu’s clutches. The plane crashes and skids over various buildings as the clumsy alien crew navigate the city. However, when the shocking terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers took place on September 11, 2001, the world of entertainment, much like the real world, was about to undergo a major shift. Various films and shows, old and new, have had to make adjustments when they evoked images too close to the devastating event (via Vox).

“Lilo and Stitch” was no exception. Even though the film was almost finished, the chase scene desperately needed to be altered. The plane was replaced by Jumba and Pleakley’s spaceship. Although the scene was altered to remove the problematic subject, it would still resemble the original sequence in its cinematography and staging choices. Even the ship’s design “has very 747-looking engines,” says co-director Chris Sanders (via Polygon). While the deleted scene is a stark reminder of the insensitivity of older media to depicting hijackings and senseless destruction, thankfully the team behind this popular animated film reacted quickly and helped the film remain a timeless gem.