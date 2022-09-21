The Lie That The Office Creators Fed You About The Alliance Episode

In Season 1, Episode 4 (“The Alliance”), Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) tricks Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) into hiding in a box to get information about a secret alliance. After squirming, sliding, and falling over, the bit ends with the owner of Schrute Farms emerging from hiding. But the creators quickly hit viewers during the side-splitting sequence.

Discussing the entry on Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey’s Office Ladies podcast, Fischer – who played Pam Beesly – revealed who was in the box. “Rainn wasn’t in the pits most of the time. Most of the boxing was done by Phil Shea, except for the ending when Dwight exits.” The two “Office” stars called the show’s prop master for all nine seasons during the show, and he spoke about how he selected for the task. “Our production manager didn’t think we had enough money to hire a stunt guy, so he told me to be in the box and I remember going out and buying my own elbow pads and knee pads.”

According to IMDb, Shea didn’t get a stuntman credit, but he did help the show get a laugh, and when The AV Club’s Erik Adams discussed Dwight’s showing up, he called it one of the show’s first big gags. Of the many ways Shea undeniably influenced the show during its successful run, it should be known that one of his earliest triumphs went down in a box.