The Legendary Plinko Winner On The Price Is Right We Will Never Forget

In May 2017, The Price is Right superfan Ryan Belz graced the glittering stage with unmatched energy and excitement. After being told to “come down,” he bid $1 for a digital camera and won. Drew Carey laughed as Belz sprinted across the studio, high-fiving as many viewers as possible before running onto the stage and asking, “Oh my god, is that real?”

When Belz found out he was going to play Plinko, his joy only increased as he clutched his chest and gasped. Belz correctly guessed the prices of several items and went to the board with the maximum of five chips. His luck continued when he received the top prize of $10,000 on the first drop, followed by $1,000, another $10,000, $500 and then another $10,000. Through it all, the crowd chanted, “Ryan! Ryan!”

Following his win, which was a Plinko record at the time, Belz told CBC Radio host Carol Off, “It’s literally a dream come true.” He added, “[I’ve] I’ve been a huge fan since I was little and watched it with my grandparents every day I got home sick from school, or even adjusted my Penn State schedule to make sure I didn’t miss an episode.”

When he got the chance to play Plinko, he said, “I literally lost it. This is like the best game ever. There is nothing better than Plinko in the world. Nothing. Nothing.”