The Latest Mob Psycho 100 News Doesn’t Bode Well For Season 3

Kyle McCarley, who provided the English voice of Mob for the first two seasons of Mob Psycho 100, has released a video saying it’s very likely he won’t return to voice the character in the series final season of the series. Although the situation seems a bit complex, McCarley explained that the anime streaming service Crunchyroll, which is producing the show’s third season, has refused to negotiate a union contract.

“I’m doing this video because it looks very, very likely that I won’t be reprising my role as a mob,” McCarley said. Though the actor was reluctant to talk about whether other actors would be recast, he seemed pretty confident he wouldn’t be returning for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. “Unless things change, you’re going to hear at least one unfamiliar voice in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3,” McCarley concluded.

Kotaku has since received an email from Crunchyroll confirming that some roles will be recast for the English version of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. This is undoubtedly extremely disappointing news for fans of the series, as Mob’s brave voice and demeanor are central to the show’s charm. However, McCarley should be commended for forgoing a fairly hefty payday to reprise the role because it didn’t resonate with his moral compass.