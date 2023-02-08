The Late Late Show With James Corden Will Reportedly Be Swapped For A Rebooted @Midnight

According to Deadline sources, Stephen Colbert, the current The Late Show host, will be running the @midnight reboot. The game show aired on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2017 and challenged contestants with games inspired by memes, Twitter, and everything else related to the internet. Deadline went on to report that the show’s original host, Chris Hardwick, currently has no direct connection to the alleged reboot.

In June 2022, Variety reported that CBS was looking to replace “The Late Late Show” with a show whose programming was centered on one panel. This follows CBS CEO George Cheeks’ interview with Deadline a month earlier, in which Cheeks explained that they wanted to do something different. “We’re going to really enjoy his final year, I think we’re going to take some time to think about that part of the day and what format might make sense there,” he said.