The Last War! Release Date & Plot

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 24 is due out with a final release date set for this week. Many of the current anime stories are constantly interrupted. However, this is not the case with Kingdom. Fans are happy to know there is no hiatus in the release of the latest episode. Last time, the Duke of Juuteki was seen to be able to outnumber the entire army assembled by Shou Hei Kun. And now the only thing left in the hands of these fighters is to give them an equal fight. Here’s everything you need to know about the episode.

In the upcoming episode, fans will see what the end result of this war would be like. It’s impossible for everything to end in this final. But newer rivalries are sure to be ignited in this part of the season.

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 24: What Will Happen Next?

The preview and title of the next episode of Kingdom are yet to appear on screens. However, fans are certain that this outing will bring many ongoing storylines to a conclusion. In past excursions, it could be seen that the enemies were at Zhao’s doorstep. On command, the entire Qin army would march into Zhao’s stronghold at once. But now fans are wondering if the latter is saving anything for the final fight.

According to the plot details from the manga, it will take a lot of time for the Qin army to actually conquer and conquer all the areas of Zhao. So Kingdom Season 4 Episode 24 could bring a temporary victory for the heroes. But it will be a long time before they finally achieve victory in these wars. Apart from that, the latest episode will also bring new lights in the coming days.

Summary of the previous episode!

The title of Kingdom Season 4 Episode 23 was “Reversal Rush”. The episode began with the continuation of the war between Shou Hei Kun’s troops and the rest of the fighters who joined the Duke of Juuteki. It could be seen that the former were heavily outnumbered by the dukes. So the fight slipped away from them. On the other hand, it was Ka Ryo Ten who was in danger of being killed.

Enemies stood at their gates and they tried to control the fight as best they could. However, things did not come to an end. The episode ended without revealing the details of the same. This outing ended without revealing the details of who will win between the Shou Hei Kun and the Duke’s army. That answer lies in the following action.

As of this writing, there is no announced pause in the release of the latest episode. This is the finale that will close many ongoing storylines. So, the final release date of Kingdom Season 4 Episode 24 is September 17, 2022. Fans can watch all episodes of the anime only on Kodansha official pages. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for all the info on it here.