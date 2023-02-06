The Last Of Us Fans Are Freaked Out But Also Completely Intrigued By The Floor In Episode 4

That Kathleen doesn’t have time for anything else until she finds Henry is most evident when Perry points out to her that the floor is the storage room literally breathe, she instructs him to leave it and not to tell anyone for now. As Twitter reactions make clear, this has left fans of The Last of Us behind. completely confused And correct disturbedand given the way some are speculating about it, Kathleen’s refusal to deal with it could come back to bite the Kansas City militia hard.

In the post-episode Reddit discussion thread, two of the most popular comments from u/zsteve9 and u/ApatheticFinsFan were those expressing confusion in the floor scene. Most replies to these comments agreed that the moving floor was likely the result of some sort of underground fungal growth that caused the room to slowly collapse – an architectural occurrence Redditors aptly dubbed the “fungus room”. However, some replies went further, speculating that the basement in question might contain something that The Last of Us fans have long been waiting for: a bloater, aka the final, most powerful, and most terrifying infection stage.

Posters like u/TylerNY315_ and u/AchillesGRK noted that with a bloater appearing in the preview for the next episode, all signs seem to point to the mysterious underground realm being its current hideout. We’ll have to wait and see – which, by the way, exactly is Kathleen should not do.