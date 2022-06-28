The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a Metroidvania, and the Steam page lists Noir Pulp Fiction and Tim Burton as inspirations. As the trailer shows, the player takes control of Benedict Fox as he searches the minds of the deceased, where memories become monsters trying to stop him.

Players must perform various activities to progress through the map, such as: B. precise jumps and fighting enemies. Benedict is equipped with melee weapons like swords and long-range options like guns. Even light seems to be used as a weapon, repelling hordes of flying enemies in the dark and illuminating the path ahead.

The demon on Benedict’s back also seems incredibly helpful. Not only does it help in combat, but it also serves as a grappling hook, allowing the protagonist to cross larger areas where double jumps don’t work.