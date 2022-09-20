The Last Airbender’s Iroh Way Before He Was Ever Cast

In an interview with The Guardian discussing the lasting cultural impact of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Greg Baldwin addressed his tenure as Uncle Iroh. According to him, although he never expected to take on the role of Mako, he was still willing to do so. That’s because in 1977 he received a copy of the Pacific Overtures soundtrack, in which Mako played the role of the reciter. Baldwin listened to the recording regularly over the years, perfecting his mako imitation as he went. “I was one of the few people who made an impression on Mako for 30 years,” he said.

Baldwin last voiced Iroh in the Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel, The Legend of Korra, and when audiences spend time with the character again, he won’t be the one to bring him to life. That honor comes to Paul Sun-Hyung Lee for Netflix’s upcoming live-action series The Last Airbender, and Baldwin is excited to see how he handles the role. “I can’t wait to see what he does with the role. I know when we finally see the picture of him in full costume, I’ll be crying along with everyone else,” he told The Illuminerdi in a 2022 interview, warning Lee that he might have some emotional fan encounters in the future.

Both Mako and Greg Baldwin made Uncle Iroh a household name in Avatar: The Last Airbender, and surely Paul Sun-Hyung Lee’s take on the iconic character will prove equally appreciated through the live-action reimagining.