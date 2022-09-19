The King Of Queens Scenes That Originally Made Leah Remini Very Uncomfortable

During a behind-the-scenes interview, Leah Remini shared that she was uncomfortable kissing Kevin James when she first started starring in The King of Queens. She suggested that she initially had a hard time portraying Carrie since the short-tempered secretary had a long-term relationship with Doug during the show’s first season. “Kevin and I were so uncomfortable with each other at first, it was like being here, we had to play a couple that — obviously you kissed before you knew it, and during rehearsals we were like ‘okay and ‘ Then we kiss and we wouldn’t, so there was this awkward, you know, touching thing, well, non-touching thing,” Remini explained.

In the same interview, James revealed that he was immediately impressed by Remini when he met her at the show’s first table read. He shared that he was charmed by her beauty and humor. “I remember I had never met her before and just saw her there and I remember how pretty she was obviously but how funny she was,” said the Grown Ups star.

It’s up for debate whether the alleged lack of comfort between Remini and James in the earlier seasons on camera is really apparent. However, fans would most likely agree that the pair’s excellent chemistry only increased as the show progressed.