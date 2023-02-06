The King Is Here! Release Date

Well the good news is that there is no pause in the release of the new one. So, on hold for a definitive release date is Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 5. The final episode was quite the spectacle. Thorfinn could be seen trying to explain that he wasn’t involved in a war. There was a fight between Snake and Thorfinn. In the end, Einar and the MC got into a fight. Without taking up much of your time, here’s everything you need to know about the new chapter.

In the storyline that follows, fans can catch up on some interesting conversations and dynamics between the new and incoming characters. For now, the main attraction of the storyline will be King Sweyn.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 5: What Will Happen Next?

At the time of writing, the title and plot details of the new installment have not been made public. That means fans will have to wait some time to catch up on more details after some time. So now Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 5 begins with the reveal of who the man in the field was. Here this was the final introduction of the ruler named Sweyn.

According to the details that have become known so far, this man is the Danish king, who is known to suffer from many skin diseases. He was able to conquer a large part of England and Wales. And the reason he was there was a hint that he was after Thorfinn and the empire he was trying to build!

Summary of the previous episode!

The title of Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 4 was “Awakening”. The episode begins with Snake scolding his men for abusing the slaves. Thorfinn soon joined them to discuss something. At the man’s look, Snake immediately drew his sword. But the MC was ready to pick up the attack. On the other hand, even Arnheid learns that a fight took place. Thorfinn was unaffected by this, however.

But the MC was quick to deny the fact that he had been in a war in the past. Einar is the one who woke up thinking he was angry. He understood that it was the anger and fury of everything that was going on. Later, in the final act of the episode, Thorfinn and Einar broke off the fight. The episode ends with a view of a white-haired ruler in a very large field in the dark of night.

At the time of writing there is no hiatus in the release of the new episode. Fans can get the new one in the next two days. So, the final release date for Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 5 is February 6, 2023. Fans can watch all episodes of the anime only on Crunchyroll official pages. Finally, keep an eye on The Anime Daily for all the updates right here.