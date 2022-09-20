The Key Safety Detail Most Deadliest Catch Fans Don’t Understand, According To Sig Hansen

In an interview with Tim Estiloz, Sig Hansen broke down one of the real dangers of crabbing. “One thing that audiences might not understand,” he said, “is usually when something bad happens, it happens right away.”

Deadliest Catch viewers can attest to the variety of disasters that quickly escalate onboard, whether it’s a mechanical problem, a 700-pound crab pot spinning out of control, or a fisherman falling overboard. “As I’ve gotten older,” Hansen continued, “I see more of the danger that surrounds me and I think I’m more afraid of it.”

Still, Hansen admitted he still feels comfortable on the high seas, where he feels he has at least some level of control. “There are times I feel safer riding this boat in a storm than driving a car down a freeway,” he said. “I know the limits of my boat.” In fact, only a commercial fisherman with decades in the job can still enjoy life and death circumstances. “It’s just not written,” Hansen told Nicki Swift in 2021. “There’s so much that’s unknown, and that’s what makes it fun. I’m turning 55 and every time I level up, I’m in a rush.”