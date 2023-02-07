The Keanu Reeves-Led Constantine Sequel Is Definitely Still Happening Despite DC Slate Changes

According to Entertainment Weekly, a spokesman for Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that the sequel to the 2005 classic is still progressing. So far, the star and director are still linked, so fans can expect a lot of similar things from the new movie. Returns for other actors in the film have yet to be confirmed; Rachel Weisz, Tilda Swinton and Peter Stormare all portray characters who could well return. But thanks to an announced project, the group could also tie it to James Gunn’s new DCU.

There are two main ways the studio can approach Constantine 2. The first and most straightforward route they could take would be the same as Matt Reeves’ The Batman franchise starring Robert Pattinson and Todd Phillips’ Joker franchise starring Joaquin Phoenix. They can produce these films as what Gunn called “Elseworlds” projects, meaning they are separate from the DCU timeline. He’s likely to join the likes of Shazam: Fury of the Gods, Aquaman 2, and Blue Beetle. The second way would be to tie it into the new DCU after Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie resets the DC Universe. Since there’s no actor crossover between the films, it would be pretty easy to tie Keanu’s John Constantine into the world. Since there is some overlap in the comics, the easiest connection for the character would be the “Swamp Thing” announced in Chapter 1.

With the slate of films Gunn announced last week, and knowing that the bright spots of the DC Universe that have kept fans entertained for the past decade are surviving, there is good news on the horizon. While we’re all still finding ways to process the loss of Henry Cavill from the franchise, we’re pleased to have our beloved Keanu Reeves stepping up.