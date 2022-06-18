The John Malkovich Role You Likely Forgot About In Places In The Heart

Places in the Heart follows a recently widowed woman named Edna Spalding (Sally Field) and her children in 1930’s Texas as they try to keep their land during the Great Depression. To help her, Edna gets support from a handyman named Moze (Danny Glover) and a blind man named Mr. Will, who pays rent to stay in the house and help Edna. Mr. Will is played by none other than John Malkovich, who was about to finish his role as Steve in the TV movie Say Goodnight, Gracie. The role of Mr. Will is small but incredibly influential in the plot of Places in the Heart. When the audience first meets the character, Mr. Will is a little reluctant. However, he ultimately saves Edna’s daughter during a tornado and goes to great lengths to defend Moze towards the end of the film.

Malkovich’s performance in “Places in the Heart” was so well received that he earned his first Oscar nomination in 1985 (via IMDb). The late film critic Roger Ebert even noted in his review of the acclaimed 1984 feature film that there are certainly “unforgettable characters” including Mr. Will, although he would only give the film three stars (via RogerEbert.com). Either way, an Oscar nomination is certainly something that will put an actor on the radar for future projects despite reviews, so it’s debatable whether Places in the Heart served as Malkovich’s breakout film.