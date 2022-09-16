The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing About Evan Peters’ Infamous Cannibal

American Horror Story is known for pushing boundaries with a wealth of unique and disturbing scenes. Most of the time, the supernatural elements pale in comparison to the stomach-churning depictions of what humans can do to one another. That aspect has already both startled and excited fans with Evan Peters’ suspenseful portrayal of Jeffery Dahmer.

In the trailer for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Evan Peters brings an emotional nuance that reminds viewers of the tiny bit of humanity left in the monster. Peter’s past performances prepared him to take on the monstrous cannibal that fans are already praise for his astonishing range of acting and exciting intensity. A fan particularly tweeted: “Evan Peters is a phenomenal actor. This looks frightening and fascinating at the same time.” Another user praises his acting achievements He said, “Evan Peters is so good at playing characters. What can’t this man do?”

Niecy Nash sits dangerously close to him as his therapist Glenda Cleveland. The Emmy-winning actress also has a history with Ryan Murphy as Denise Hemphill in the slasher comedy Scream Queens. In one gripping scene, Dahmer offers her a mysterious meat sandwich that she doesn’t want to eat without knowing the contents. Viewers familiar with Dahmer’s story will move uncomfortably in uncomfortable close-ups of the Manwich while shouting dire warnings to Cleveland not to eat it. The series only launches on Netflix on September 21 if you’ve got the stomach for it.