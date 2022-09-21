The Jackass Stunt That Had Johnny Knoxville Struggling With Vertigo

With “Jackass”‘s testosterone-fueled popularity from the start, the daring cast had to continually outperform previous stunts to prove they weren’t about to fade from relevance anytime soon. Of course, that meant they were putting their own bodies at greater risk over time. For Johnny Knoxville, a stunt with then-boxing favorite Butterbean (Eric Esch) in the first “Jackass” film caused him to feel dizzy.

Sportscasting reports that the power-swinging boxer has racked up 77 victories in his career, most of which have come via devastating KOs. Popularity earned him a role opposite Johnny Knoxville in the first Jackass film. GQ heard from Knoxville himself that the layout of the stunt was simply him going toe-to-toe with Butterbean in the ring. However, the Bruiser was told he would not hold back with his punches. Knoxville somehow remembers telling Butterbean, “I need you to go flat out.” Butterbean replied, “You don’t have to beg me.”

And that’s exactly what Butterbean did at full speed, landing devastating punches to Knoxville’s head. Within seconds, the “Jackass” leader was on the ground, unconscious and convulsing. No one knew that Butterbean had done permanent damage.

“After that, along with the concussion, I got dizziness,” Knoxville said. And even though this stunt was filmed over 20 years ago, the condition has made everyday things like driving more of a challenge. Knoxville explained, “So when I’m going around corners, I’d just start getting the turns.” Although in true “Jackass” form, it seems like nothing is stopping these guys from living their lives. When asked if he’d stopped driving, Knoxville replied, “No, I’m just slowing down.”