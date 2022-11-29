The Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom Movie Mistake That Floridians Notice Immediately

One of the dangers Indy and his gang face on their journey in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is a rickety bridge perched over a ravine. Those unfortunate enough to lose their footing will not only encounter a wet grave, but also the jaws of a horde of countless ravenous crocodiles. Although they don’t stay in focus for long, it doesn’t take more than a few seconds to realize that these aren’t crocodiles, but alligators, native only to North America and China. Their distinctly U-shaped rounded snouts are a dead sign, while crocodiles have a more pointed V-shaped snout (via Britannica). The alligators were filmed at Gatorland theme park in Orlando, Fla., which also serves as a sanctuary for Florida’s wildlife (via Parkeology). Whether they couldn’t get Indian crocodile species because the film couldn’t be shot in the country because the Indian government deemed the script offensive is unclear, but whatever, the alligators are here to stay in all their scaly glory.

Fans were quick to play around with the factoid. On Reddit, a thread started by u/JTB696699 points out the bug, prompting a series of playful replies. Redditor u/Perfect-Put-3171 was relieved to hear that others noticed, and commented, “This has been bothering me for a long time!” While others apologized for the alligators’ appearance, Redditor u/Ragaee simply says how it did and says, “Typical Hollywood gatorwashing.”