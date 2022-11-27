The Impressive Lord Of The Rings’ In-Camera Special Effects Blew Cate Blanchett’s Mind

In an interview for First We Feast’s “Hot Ones,” Sean Evans asked Cate Blanchett what behind-the-scenes camera trick she found most impressive. The actor immediately went for a tried and true classic from The Lord of the Rings — size differences. “I think it was what Peter Jackson called – and I’m sure they’re used a lot now – split frame rear sights,” Blanchett said, adding, “It’s something they do with the lens , so you can hold two people of monumentally different sizes in the same frame.”

Blanchett went on to compare the trick to a play and described how the film crew would build two versions of a set, like a tabletop scene. Everything on one side would be big, while on the other they would assemble on a much smaller scale. With split diopters, actors are filmed in both the foreground and background to maximize size differences – or in the case of Gimli actor John Rhys-Davies, to take him from one of the tallest actors on set to one of the shortest.

To do this, special lenses are used that allow the camera to focus on several planes of focus at the same time. It’s a handy special effect that creates, in Blanchett’s words, a fun mirror effect. The Galadriel actor praised the split diopter not only as a nifty way of making grown humans look like hobbits, but also as a cool way of keeping things under wraps and being very real, rather than doing everything in the post.