The Impractical Jokers Prank That Gets Worse Every Time You Watch It

In the Season 8 episode “Tipping Point,” Sal is forced to pose as a delivery man and complain about every single tip he receives – directly to the person who is tipping him. While it might not sound as severe as some of the punishments and pranks above, there’s something so deeply uncomfortable watching Sal confront these people with perfectly reasonable tips, especially since Sal doesn’t break down at all throughout the scene. A particularly brutal part of the prank is when Sal tricks one of the customers into tipping him $5 and then asks the guy for another $2 because it’s still not enough.

As the prank continues, Sal becomes even more rude, telling one woman, “That’s a terrible tip” and another man, “That tip is sh***.” From the looks these two customers gave him, Sal might as well punch them in the face, and it gets worse when the man is accidentally locked out of his office, forcing him and Sal to stand in the hallway in an awkward silence.

According to fans on Reddit, this particular punishment is one of the hardest to watch in the entire series, and gets worse the longer you watch. “I just watched this one and every time it gets easy [sic] worse,” wrote u/breakingbanjomin. “That was excruciating, lmao,” repeated u/JollyRancher29.

As hard as the scene is to watch, Sal makes it clear that witnessing it in person was even worse: falling to the ground when the punishment is finally over, before promptly running out of the building.