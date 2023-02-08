The Important Lesson Naruto Creator Masashi Kishimoto Learned From Dragon Ball

In the fall of 2015, Masashi Kishimoto visited New York City to attend New York Comic-Con. Prior to his panel, Kishimoto sat down with Anime News Network for an interview where he was asked about his artistic influences, including Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball, and what he took away from it. Although Kishimoto acknowledged that he took different things from each of his influences, it was “Dragon Ball” that helped him captivate readers. “…What ‘Dragon Ball’ taught me is what’s fun about manga, what makes a fun story in manga,” he explained. “In fact, I read it when it came out in weekly episodes on Weekly Shonen Jump, so it really taught me what entertainment is and how to engage an audience — and of course the art influenced me, too.”

And as Kishimoto says, not only was he learned about entertaining storytelling, but he was also heavily influenced by Toriyama’s art style. In fact, it was Toriyama’s art that inspired him to become a manga artist. Speaking to VIZ Media in 2012, Kishimoto explained that as a child, his admiration for Toriyama’s characters and art led him to want to write and illustrate manga. “Sometime between second and fourth grade, I got caught up in Akira Toriyama Sensei’s Dr. Slump anime and Dragon Ball manga,” he said. “I loved his characters. I liked Arale from ‘Dr. Slump’ and Goku from ‘Dragon Ball’ especially. His art also really appealed to me. Something about his cartoonish drawing style felt more right than realistic drawings. I figured I’d like to be like Toriyama Sensei.”

Great art inspires more great art. It is a continuous cycle of art that we hope will never end.