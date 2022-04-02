The Iconic Johnny Depp Movie Tom Cruise Refused To Take Part In

Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands was Johnny Depp’s introduction to personifying such unique fictional individuals. When housewife Peg (Dianne Wiest) visits an abandoned mansion on the outskirts of town to sell Avon, she discovers a terrified, shy Edward with scissors for hands. Peg takes the inventor’s (Vincent Price) artificial creation home, where he adjusts to suburban life and finds love for Peg’s daughter, Kim (Winona Ryder).

It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Depp could take on the creepy-yet-cute Edward. But once casting was underway, Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hanks, and others expressed interest in the role (via Dazed). Unfortunately for Cruise, he dropped himself for the role after asking a little too much about Edward.

Screenwriter Caroline Thompson said: “[Cruise] wanted to know how Edward had gone to the bathroom. He asked the kind of questions about the character that can’t be asked for this character! Part of the delicacy of the story was not answering questions like, “How does he go to the bathroom?” ‘How has he lived all these years without eating?’”

According to Thompson, Cruise refused to join the Edward Scissorhands cast unless he was given specific details about his questions about Edward. While that apparently wasn’t something Thompson and the crew wanted to share, it paved the way for Depp to land the role — and Edward Scissorhands wouldn’t be the same without him.