The Iconic Dragon Ball Z Reference You Likely Missed In Naruto

Technically, Son Goku appears in Naruto: Shippuden. But the appearance isn’t a Shonen Jump MCU multiverse setup. Instead of the Saiyan warrior stepping in to test his mettle against Madara Uchiha or the members of Akatsuki, the series features a character with the same name as the famous Dragon Ball hero. However, when we break down some exciting details about Son Goku in Naruto, it becomes clear just how much the character is a love letter to his Dragon Ball counterpart. The four-tailed beast Son Goku makes a significant appearance in Episode 326 (via Crunchyroll), chained but feisty, proudly introducing himself to Naruto as the “King of the Wise Monkeys”.

Son Goku looks like a giant ape, which is a nod to the Saiyan great ape form from Dragon Ball. Like the great ape, the Tailed-Beast Son Goku can spit out a few chakra attacks, most notably the Monkey Flame Arson (via Narutopedia). It bears an uncanny resemblance to the great ape’s mouth energy attacks. The fact that the beast carries four tails could also refer to the four-star Dragon Ball that Goku got from his grandpa Gohan. And finally, Son Goku’s jinchūriki is a shinobi named Roshi. The conversation between Roshi and Son Goku in Naruto Manga Chapter 572 (via Viz) shows that their relationship is a bit complex compared to the turtle hermit and Goku in Dragon Ball. But it’s still a great parallel, especially since in a pivotal Dragon Ball episode, Roshi takes control of Goku from his ape form by blowing up the moon.