The Human Crazy University reveals October 2022 premiere date, key visual, and more

Hirofumi Satake as portrayed in the TV anime The Human Crazy University. Photo credit: DLE

Human Crazy University premiere date is October 5, 2022.

The news was confirmed on September 9th when the second trailer PV for the anime was released.

The Human Crazy University anime series will air October 5, 2022 on TOKYO MX, October 6 on BS Fuji and Sun TV, and October 18, 2022 on AT-X. It will also stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 5, 2022.

Here is the trailer PV released by the production team on The Human Crazy University official channel:

The TV anime was first announced on May 1, 2022, the birthday of main character Hirofumi Satake. In August 2022, The Human Crazy University received its first trailer, revealing the main cast and an October premiere.

The second trailer PV introduces the cast of characters and offers a glimpse into the premise of the show. It also reveals five other cast members, including:

Hidenari Ugaki (Harumichi Bouya in Koukou Butouden Crows) as the Professor

Yuuma Uchida (Kyo Sohma in Fruits Basket) as Tadashi Shimada

Souma Saitou (William James Moriarty in Moriarty the Patriot) as Jack

Ryouta Suzuki (Yu Ishigami in Kaguya-sama: Love is War) as Takao Rukawa

Hikaru Midorikawa (Sakamoto in Didn’t You Hear? I’m Sakamoto) as Chihaya Godai

It was also announced that New York-born Japanese artist Nano will perform OP’s theme song, “Catastrophe.”

The main cast and staff of Human Crazy University

Tsukasa Nishiyama directs the series and creates the characters at DLE Studio. Naotoshi Nakajima is in charge of the series’ scripts. Kosuke Yamashita is composing the music.

A brand new key visual for The Human Crazy University was unveiled on September 9th. Photo credit: DLE

The previously announced main cast includes:

Tomokazu Sugita (Gintoki Sakata in Gintama) as Hirofumi Satake

Takehito Koyasu (Zeke Jaeger in Attack on Titan) as Shigeo Ijuuin

Hiroki Takahashi (Hisoka in Hunter x Hunter) as Shoji Kito

Yui Ogura (Tsukiko Tsutsukakushi in The Hentai Prince and the Stone Cat.) as Chie Negishi

More about the Human Crazy University

The Human Crazy University (aka The Human Bug University) is based on the manga titled Human Bug Daguku_Yami no Manga. The series has been promoted since March 2019 via the Human Bug Daguku_Yami no Manga YouTube channel (narration and dialogues included).

During Crunchyroll’s Industry Panel at Crunchyroll Expo 2022, it was announced that the platform will simulcast The Human Crazy University anime series.

For more information on the TV anime, visit the Human Bug University official anime website.